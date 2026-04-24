Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
3d

wow these are hard questions. the more i tried to write, the more i realized i did not understand. good luck to the participants

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Emil Sotirov's avatar
Emil Sotirov
3dEdited

How about defining a critical question... based on a fresh framework?

(too old for a researcher... just volunteering)

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