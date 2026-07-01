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Marian's avatar
Marian
8h

Wow, disappointed by Ege Erdil's essay. Those policies were tried to death all over the world in all kinds of contexts and they just fail almost every time. I'm not seeing a good argument for why they would work better as we get closer to AGI. On the contrary, if you open up the economy of medium-to-large population countries like Nigeria so much, jobs there will be lost faster, there will be economic and social disruptions (less stability, the contrary of what he says is needed), and at best the result would be an enclave economy with the majority of the population being poorer (capital will just extract value and repatriate the profits with little to no benefit for the country). Also, saying that those policies "already work well in increasing growth and improving productivity" is, again, sadly wrong.

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Jesse Walker's avatar
Jesse Walker
7h

I’m a big fan of ending airborne transmission of disease (the winning essay). Let’s knock that one off the list first.

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