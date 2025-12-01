Dwarkesh Podcast

Herbie Bradley
8h

> Because often enough my guests can’t just answer pretty complicated fractal questions in a satisfying way on the spot

Given this, perhaps you should try a dialogue with a guest over multiple emails, condensed into an essay. This could work in cases where you feel there is benefit from going deep and the guest has the time to dedicate to writing arguments and responding to yours?

Neil
8h

Any more book reviews coming our way? I quite liked the one on Robert Caro's LBJ series, and Notes on The Prize was a good read as well.

