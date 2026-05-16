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Tim's avatar
Tim
2d

Flashcards link seems to be broken!

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Alistair Penbroke's avatar
Alistair Penbroke
2d

> But he says, it took Nvidia, which has the best kernel engineers in the world, a long time to optimize for Blackwell, which suggests that actually it’s quite hard, and might not be super easy to close the loop on.

But did the Blackwell kernel engineers have access to frontier AI? Given the Blackwell lead times they'd have been doing it mostly by hand, right? I'm not sure this fact tells us much about whether kernel engineering will remain human for long.

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