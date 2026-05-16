Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucas Klein's avatar
Lucas Klein
2d

If you took Donald Trump and gave him +10 IQ points would he be more effective at achieving his goals?

Could someone with 70 IQ become president?

That extreme power doesn't maximally select for intelligence doesn't mean intelligence isn't a strong input. It means other traits also matter (charisma, desire for power, risk tolerance).

The right mental model is AI collectives outcompeting everyone else, but this shouldn't reassure anyone: there are far fewer barriers to AI-AI communication than AI-human communication, and the gap will keep growing. A single human on the savannah isn't very powerful, a large enough group is. But a single AI is already a collective as it can copy itself, transfer memories, share weights etc.

Reply
Share
Deepika Yadav's avatar
Deepika Yadav
1d

I think this distinction is useful, but also somewhat limited. It treats intelligence as if it mainly means abstract, scientific, or technical ability, while power often depends on a wider set of abilities

The real AI concern, in my view, is not simply whether AI becomes intelligent in a technical sense. It is what happens when high intelligence is connected to agency, access, resources, weak moral constraints, and the ability to influence human systems. AI may not need consciousness or human-like ambition to act dangerously; it may only need to optimise toward a goal without adequate constraints.

Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dwarkesh Patel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture