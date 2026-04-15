Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

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Kal's avatar
Kal
3d

loved this. i would love to read more and explore along with you. hope you keep writing them up without the pressure to perform. protect your joy of learning my man.

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Terry's avatar
Terry
2d

'In some sense, its good that Anthropic didn’t release this model publicly until critical IT could be patched up. In another sense, isn’t it a super bad precedent for private companies to be hoarding the ability to be able to break into any operating system and browser and device?'

1. Anthropic passed the democracy test. They acted to ensure that their model was used to allow critical IT to be patched up before releasing it generally.

2. Apart from DEMOCRATIC private companies like Anthropic 'hoarding the ability to break into any operating system and browser and device', who else would you have 'hoarding' such an ability, Dwarkesh? Trump's government? How DEMOCRATIC is Trump's - or any other President's - government likely to be if THEY are 'hoarding' such an ability? I'd go with DEMOCRATIC Anthropic every time.

3. 'One obvious question for Anthropic is why they didn’t just build some kind of classifier which would detect whether you’re using the model for cyberattack type stuff ... These kinds of classifiers can be easy to evade if you have enough expertise'.

Maybe that's why Anthropic didn't bother releasing a classifier.

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