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Eric Xu's avatar
Eric Xu
3h

Really enjoyed this. I have a different view, but rather than pushing back, I'd like to add a dimension to the discussion.

Software engineering is a special "light cone" domain — no atoms, no human-scale latency in the loop. That's exactly where the $250k/H100 mechanism is strongest, because intelligence really is the bottleneck, so improving it monetizes the whole labor loop.

But once the loop touches the physical world, the bottleneck moves off intelligence — and stops tracking labor price. AI can collapse drug design toward compute time, but the first dose in a human is still a trial: real-world inference, not AI inference. So compute only monetizes at displaced-labor rates where the loop is fully simulable. The $250k might be real as the first human→AI conversion rate, but it's elastic — once the coding agent takes over, it can fall to $50k.

The supply-wall point stands either way — a scarcity story independent of capability, and probably the more robust half for the next few years.

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Trevor Vossberg's avatar
Trevor Vossberg
2h

> A lot of current popular applications of AI get priced out. The reason AI is relatively cheap right now, at least in comparison to human labor, is partly that it can’t do a lot of things that top humans can do. At some point that will no longer be the case. And so using GPUs to make short-form video slop will just get priced out.

Token costs are not compute costs. You don't need a drop-in-SWE-level model (and associate cost per token) to serve AI slop. I'd be very surprised if, given continual efficiency gains, it costs more to serve a 2026-level AI slop video or chat response in the future. The proportion of compute serving them likely goes down as AI moves into more and more advanced use cases like drop-in workers.

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