Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

Home
Podcast
Essays
Sponsor the Podcast
About

I’m the host of Dwarkesh Podcast. (YouTubeApple Podcasts, Spotify).

Follow me on Twitter to get updates on new episodes.

Suggestions

I love it when people recommend guests, books, and articles. If you’d like to make a suggestion, please fill out this short form.

Sponsorship

If you’re interested in sponsoring the podcast, please email sponsor@dwarkeshpatel.com. You can learn more here.

Contact

For everything else, feel free to reach out at hello@dwarkeshpatel.com.

I don’t always get the chance to respond, but I do really appreciate hearing from people.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Dwarkesh Podcast

Deeply researched interviews

People

Dwarkesh Patel 

@dwarkesh
Dwarkesh Patel's avatar
Host of Dwarkesh Podcast
© 2025 Dwarkesh Patel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture