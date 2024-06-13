Sponsor Dwarkesh Podcast

To get in touch, please fill out this short form here.

If you have any questions, ping me at sponsor@dwarkeshpatel.com.

TLDR

About the podcast

I’m grateful to have what is probably the smartest and most valuable audience in the world for a show as big as mine.

I host deeply researched and widely acclaimed interviews with some of the world’s top CEOs, world leaders, researchers, and intellectuals. Guests include Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Blair, Patrick Collison, Demis Hassabis, and Ilya Sutskever.

Endorsements

Media

Audience information

Engagement is high, and growing fast.

We collected an audience survey in June 2024 filled out by a sample of over 660 listeners and viewers. To flag potential sampling bias, participants found out about the survey via my Twitter.

The podcast is a trusted voice for the top leaders and decision makers in technology, AI, and government.

15% are CEOs, 9% are C level or VP level executives, 41% are engineers and 25% are researchers (note, categories are not mutually exclusive)

Find and close enterprise-scale deals

My audience influences billions of dollars in annual tech spend: 18.2% control a yearly budget larger than $1M and 23.7% have made their companies acquire products/services worth more than $100k

Recruit deep technical talent

Access a concentrated pool of AI and technical talent: 45.1% of my audience are currently working in AI, and 18.8% are planning on working in AI

Connect with current and future founders

Reach builders at every stage: 18.9% are currently the founders of their own company, 23.6% are currently working at a startup, and 20.6% are interested in starting a startup at some point.

Audience demographics at a glance

Sponsor testimonials

Scale, WorkOS, and Google are long term partners.

Here is what previous advertisers have said about the experience of working with me:

James Evans, CEO of CommandBar:

Very proud that CommandBar is now sponsoring the Dwarkesh podcast (together with Stripe and v7 labs) @dwarkesh_sp delivers probably the highest signal to noise in AI and tech generally. AND is exactly the same person privately as you see in the pod -- thoughtful, kind, diligent, ambitious. [source]

Kian Sadeghi, CEO of Nucleus Genomics:

For a 60-second ad, @dwarkesh_sp: Did a deep dive into our science and models

Developed a storyline

Worked with the team on several rounds of revision

Stayed true to the audience How you do one thing is how you do everything — don’t miss this opportunity to work with a true professional who’s all about craft!!!!!!! [source]

Alberto Rizzoli, CEO of V7 Labs

Our very first sponsorship experiment with @dwarkesh_sp to tie into the Llama3 launch. He's very responsive and picky on endorsements and a pleasure to work with. [source]

Sponsorship Structure

60 second mid roll sponsorship (bespoke for every episode) and a feature in the newsletter. Examples: Jane Street, Google

Category exclusivity for duration of partnership.

You will be featured alongside other industry leading sponsors like WorkOS and Scale AI.

Fill out the short form below to get in touch:

Get in touch