Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connor Lewis's avatar
Connor Lewis
2d

You should interview Robert Sapolsky - Stanford professor/author known for explaining how stress, biology and evolution shape human behavior with a strong emphasis on questioning the concept of free will

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tan's avatar
Tan
2d

You should have more repeat guests. Bring em back a year later, you'll have plenty to talk about.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dwarkesh Patel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture