Sam
May 4, 2023

Tremendous piece

Based on the few podcasts I have listened to you're already among the best interviewers around. Tyler Cowen being the obvious king. Nonetheless, after reading this article, the first of yours I have read, you should definitely write more.

I wonder if you were inspired to read and write this by Misha Saul's series on the Caro biographies? Those articles prove, in extension of your point that every volume is worth reading, that Caro's books doesn't just chronicle Johnson but everything that happened in society and the notable figures.

For those who aren't aware they can read Saul's articles as companion pieces to this one.

https://kvetch.substack.com/p/jfk

https://kvetch.substack.com/p/coke-stevenson

https://kvetch.substack.com/p/suffering-wives

Arnold Kling
May 4, 2023

For people of my generation, LBJ will always be remembered as the President who manipulated us into escalating the war in Vietnam. And his cruelty to those around him was legendary. Training someone to become like LBJ seems like a really bad choice for a mission.

