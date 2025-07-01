Dwarkesh Podcast

Discussion about this post

Radek
6h

Kolakowski's Main Currents of Marxism answers a lot of these questions, especially the philosophically related ones. A lot of it comes down to the power of ideology. For example, the reason why Bukharin didn't go down fighting was due to the fact that he sincerely believed that by confessing to false crimes he was advancing the cause of the revolution. He was convinced that his confessions and death were his last service to "the party" and communism. Its twisted but that's what ideology does to motherfuckers.

Jonas
2h

On why Russia went left and Germany right, I feel like it mainly has to do with the intelligentsia. In Russia they were all exiled, and all united against the tsarist govt. Whereas in Germany, the intelligentsia was not unified, allowing populism and nationalism to win instead.

