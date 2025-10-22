Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman's avatar
Sherman
21h

A strange piece. I agree with much of it directionally, but feel opposed to the evidence presented.

Fab capex overhang is true, but it's hard to guess based off the numbers in the post alone. A reader can't intrinsically *know* that Fab 18B + 21A won't be *enough* for all upcoming 3nm demand by Rubin, from the provided evidence alone.

How would one know if Jensen's making a mistake — or the right decision — in investing in e.g. OpenAI rather than TSMC?

Speaking of capex: how can a reader tell that capex invested into GEV today will cash out as new turbines before 2030? How many elements up the supply chain need to be shook awake for that doubling in cost to produce turbines in time?

There's naive "slide-deck" math throughout. Reference example:

> If AI truly lives up to its promise, then it’s in the reference class (at the very least) of white-collar wages, which are $10s of trillions of dollars a year.

White-collar AI agents can't make up anywhere near the same amount of revenue as their human counterparts do, because of deflationary effects (↓margins) and slow uptake by the human economy (↓demand).

Similar argumentation against the labor bottleneck (which workers are sufficiently efficient?), against flexible loads (isn't that what batteries are for?)

An uneducated reader will also not be informed about the ongoing NIMBY/anti-datacenter movements, which are currently sufficiently large to significantly (>10% at minimum) stymie AI datacenter construction in the US.

But if the goal of the article was *not* to be US centric, then comparing China vs the US alone is also strange, given the significant ongoing, and potential future AI buildouts internationally, which may significantly affect the perceived balance of compute power in the long run.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt Pogue's avatar
Matt Pogue
11h

You guys DO realize there's not a single 1GW datacenter in operation, right? Yet somehow we're going to build from 30 - 100(!) of them in the next decade?

The problem here is power. There's nowhere (in the US at least) where you can just "hook up" to a GW of power. That's enough power for a city the size of *Denver* btw. The rosy projections are great if you're fundraising, but I'm sensing a distinct lack of reality here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dwarkesh Patel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture