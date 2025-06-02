Dwarkesh Podcast

Dwarkesh Podcast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Kokotajlo's avatar
Daniel Kokotajlo
4d

Great post! This is basically how I think about things as well. So why the difference in our timelines then?

--Well, actually, they aren't that different. My median for the intelligence explosion is 2028 now (one year longer than it was when writing AI 2027), which means early 2028 or so for the superhuman coder milestone described in AI 2027, which I'd think roughly corresponds to the "can do taxes end-to-end" milestone you describe as happening by end of 2028 with 50% probability. Maybe that's a little too rough; maybe it's more like month-long horizons instead of week-long. But at the growth rates in horizon lengths that we are seeing and that I'm expecting, that's less than a year...

--So basically it seems like our only serious disagreement is the continual/online learning thing, which you say 50% by 2032 on whereas I'm at 50% by end of 2028. Here, my argument is simple: I think that once you get to the superhuman coder milestone, the pace of algorithmic progress will accelerate, and then you'll reach full AI R&D automation and it'll accelerate further, etc. Basically I think that progress will be much faster than normal around that time, and so innovations like flexible online learning that feel intuitively like they might come in 2032 will instead come later that same year.

(For reference AI 2027 depicts a gradual transition from today to fully online learning, where the intermediate stages look something like "Every week, and then eventually every day, they stack on another fine-tuning run on additional data, including an increasingly high amount of on-the-job real world data." A janky unprincipled solution in early 2027 that gives way to more elegant and effective things midway through the year.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ryan Greenblatt's avatar
Ryan Greenblatt
3d

I agree with much of this post. I also have roughly 2032 medians to things going crazy, I agree learning on the job is very useful, and I'm also skeptical we'd see massive white collar automation without further AI progress.

However, I think Dwarkesh is wrong to suggest that RL fine-tuning can't be qualitatively similar to how humans learn.

In the post, he discusses AIs constructing verifiable RL environments for themselves based on human feedback and then argues this wouldn't be flexible and powerful enough to work, but RL could be used more similarly to how humans learn.

My best guess is that the way humans learn on the job is mostly by noticing when something went well (or poorly) and then sample efficiently updating (with their brain doing something analogous to an RL update). In some cases, this is based on external feedback (e.g. from a coworker) and in some cases it's based on self-verification: the person just looking at the outcome of their actions and then determining if it went well or poorly.

So, you could imagine RL'ing an AI based on both external feedback and self-verification like this. And, this would be a "deliberate, adaptive process" like human learning. Why would this currently work worse than human learning?

Current AIs are worse than humans at two things which makes RL (quantitatively) much worse for them:

1. Robust self-verification: the ability to correctly determine when you've done something well/poorly in a way which is robust to you optimizing against it.

2. Sample efficiency: how much you learn from each update (potentially leveraging stuff like determining what caused things to go well/poorly which humans certainly take advantage of). This is especially important if you have sparse external feedback.

But, these are more like quantitative than qualitative issues IMO. AIs (and RL methods) are improving at both of these.

All that said, I think it's very plausible that the route to better continual learning routes more through building on in-context learning (perhaps through something like neuralese, though this would greatly increase misalignment risks...).

Some more quibbles:

- For the exact podcasting tasks Dwarkesh mentions, it really seems like simple fine-tuning mixed with a bit of RL would solve his problem. So, an automated training loop run by the AI could probably work here. This just isn't deployed as an easy-to-use feature.

- For many (IMO most) useful tasks, AIs are limited by something other than "learning on the job". At autonomous software engineering, they fail to match humans with 3 hours of time and they are typically limited by being bad agents or by being generally dumb/confused. To be clear, it seems totally plausible that for podcasting tasks Dwarkesh mentions, learning is the limiting factor.

- Correspondingly, I'd guess the reason that we don't see people trying more complex RL based continual learning in normal deployments is that there is lower hanging fruit elsewhere and typically something else is the main blocker. I agree that if you had human level sample efficiency in learning this would immediately yield strong results (e.g., you'd have very superhuman AIs with 10^26 FLOP presumably), I'm just making a claim about more incremental progress.

- I think Dwarkesh uses the term "intelligence" somewhat atypically when he says "The reason humans are so useful is not mainly their raw intelligence. It's their ability to build up context, interrogate their own failures, and pick up small improvements and efficiencies as they practice a task." I think people often consider how fast someone learns on the job as one aspect of intelligence. I agree there is a difference between short feedback loop intelligence (e.g. IQ tests) and long feedback loop intelligence and they are quite correlated in humans (while AIs tend to be relatively worse at long feedback loop intelligence).

- Dwarkesh notes "An AI that is capable of online learning might functionally become a superintelligence quite rapidly, even if there's no algorithmic progress after that point." This seems reasonable, but it's worth noting that if sample efficient learning is very compute expensive, then this might not happen so rapidly.

- I think AIs will likely overcome poor sample efficiency to achieve a very high level of performance using a bunch of tricks (e.g. constructing a bunch of RL environments, using a ton of compute to learn when feedback is scarce, learning from much more data than humans due to "learn once deploy many" style strategies). I think we'll probably see fully automated AI R&D prior to matching top human sample efficiency at learning on the job. Notably, if you do match top human sample efficiency at learning (while still using a similar amount of compute to the human brain), then we already have enough compute for this to basically immediately result in vastly superhuman AIs (human lifetime compute is maybe 3e23 FLOP and we'll soon be doing 1e27 FLOP training runs). So, either sample efficiency must be worse or at least it must not be possible to match human sample efficiency without spending more compute per data-point/trajectory/episode.

(I originally posted this on twitter (https://x.com/RyanPGreenblatt/status/1929757554919592008), but thought it might be useful to put here too.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dwarkesh Patel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture