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Landon Hershberger's avatar
Landon Hershberger
6h

I think that the answer for the first question is that we will move from using dollars to using compute. We are already seeing this within companies like nvidia where they pay their employees with both money and tokens

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Sahil Maheshwari's avatar
Sahil Maheshwari
3h

To answer the first question , for people naturally there will be open source models which are cheaper and SLMs useful for differents sets of tasks. The harness layer should be much more individualistic, and which gives rises to so many companies. But yes , ideally we might need to have ubi for intelligence infrastructure.

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