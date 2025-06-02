Dwarkesh Podcast

May 2025

Give AIs a stake in the future
Part 1 of Classical Liberal AGI
  
Xi Jinping’s paranoid approach to AGI, debt crisis, & Politburo politics — Victor Shih
Or, how China’s political system actually works
  
1:29:08
How Does Claude 4 Think? — Sholto Douglas & Trenton Bricken
Scaling reinforcement learning, tracing circuits, and the path to fully autonomous agents
  
2:24:01
The Last Human CEO
What fully automated firms will look like
  
10:17

April 2025

Mark Zuckerberg — Meta's AGI Plan
“The world is going to get a lot funnier, weirder, and quirkier.”
  
1:15:02
Why Rome Actually Fell: Plagues, Slavery, & Ice Age — Kyle Harper
...and how it could have survived
  
1:23:27
Questions about the Future of AI
Considerations about economics, history, training, deployment, investment, and more
  
AGI is Still 30 Years Away — Ege Erdil & Tamay Besiroglu
The economy will literally double every year afterwards
  
3:08:28
2027 Intelligence Explosion: Month-by-Month Model — Scott Alexander & Daniel Kokotajlo
Misaligned hive minds, Xi and Trump waking up, and automated Ilyas accelerating AI progress
  
3:04:26

March 2025

