Dwarkesh Podcast
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Essays
Sponsor the Podcast
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why I don’t think AGI is right around the corner
Continual learning is a huge bottleneck
Jun 2
•
Dwarkesh Patel
854
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Why I don’t think AGI is right around the corner
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
95
May 2025
Give AIs a stake in the future
Part 1 of Classical Liberal AGI
May 30
•
Dwarkesh Patel
70
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Give AIs a stake in the future
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Xi Jinping’s paranoid approach to AGI, debt crisis, & Politburo politics — Victor Shih
Or, how China’s political system actually works
May 29
•
Dwarkesh Patel
72
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Xi Jinping’s paranoid approach to AGI, debt crisis, & Politburo politics — Victor Shih
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
1:29:08
How Does Claude 4 Think? — Sholto Douglas & Trenton Bricken
Scaling reinforcement learning, tracing circuits, and the path to fully autonomous agents
May 22
•
Dwarkesh Patel
74
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
How Does Claude 4 Think? — Sholto Douglas & Trenton Bricken
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
2:24:01
The Last Human CEO
What fully automated firms will look like
May 1
•
Dwarkesh Patel
67
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
The Last Human CEO
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
10:17
April 2025
Mark Zuckerberg — Meta's AGI Plan
“The world is going to get a lot funnier, weirder, and quirkier.”
Apr 29
•
Dwarkesh Patel
82
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Mark Zuckerberg — Meta's AGI Plan
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:15:02
Why Rome Actually Fell: Plagues, Slavery, & Ice Age — Kyle Harper
...and how it could have survived
Apr 24
•
Dwarkesh Patel
36
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Why Rome Actually Fell: Plagues, Slavery, & Ice Age — Kyle Harper
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:23:27
Questions about the Future of AI
Considerations about economics, history, training, deployment, investment, and more
Apr 21
•
Dwarkesh Patel
268
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
Questions about the Future of AI
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
53
AGI is Still 30 Years Away — Ege Erdil & Tamay Besiroglu
The economy will literally double every year afterwards
Apr 17
•
Dwarkesh Patel
85
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
AGI is Still 30 Years Away — Ege Erdil & Tamay Besiroglu
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
3:08:28
2027 Intelligence Explosion: Month-by-Month Model — Scott Alexander & Daniel Kokotajlo
Misaligned hive minds, Xi and Trump waking up, and automated Ilyas accelerating AI progress
Apr 3
•
Dwarkesh Patel
108
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
2027 Intelligence Explosion: Month-by-Month Model — Scott Alexander & Daniel Kokotajlo
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
3:04:26
March 2025
Dwarkesh Patel Wants People to Learn Things
EP 11 And he has a new book on AI
Published on Core Memory
•
Mar 26
1:10:05
AMA ft. Sholto & Trenton: New Book, Career Advice Given AGI, How I'd Start From Scratch
"The Scaling Era: An Oral History of AI, 2019-2025" out now on Stripe Press!
Mar 25
•
Dwarkesh Patel
37
Share this post
Dwarkesh Podcast
AMA ft. Sholto & Trenton: New Book, Career Advice Given AGI, How I'd Start From Scratch
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
49:33
© 2025 Dwarkesh Patel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts